Brown visits Oweh and No. 10 Kentucky

Brown Bears (7-4) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -23.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky hosts Brown after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 85-65 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 3-2 in road games. Brown is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Kentucky makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 20 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.