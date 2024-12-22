Brown visits No. 8 Kansas after Mayo’s 26-point performance

Brown Bears (7-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -24.5; over/under is…

Brown Bears (7-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -24.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas faces Brown after Zeke Mayo scored 26 points in Kansas’ 75-60 victory over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Jayhawks have gone 6-0 at home. Kansas is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 3-1 in road games. Brown is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Brown averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 42.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

