Brown visits Hurley and Vermont

Brown Bears (4-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-4)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Brown after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 68-64 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Catamounts are 3-0 in home games. Vermont is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 1-1 in road games. Brown is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Vermont scores 65.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 67.4 Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

