Brown visits Bryant after Pinzon’s 31-point showing

Brown Bears (5-3) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under…

Brown Bears (5-3) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-4)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Brown after Rafael Pinzon scored 31 points in Bryant’s 78-73 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Bryant leads the America East with 14.6 fast break points.

The Bears are 2-1 on the road. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Cooley averaging 6.1.

Bryant averages 83.6 points, 18.0 more per game than the 65.6 Brown allows. Brown averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pinzon is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.