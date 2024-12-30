Brown scores 24 in South Alabama’s 106-41 win against Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Judah Brown had 24 points in South Alabama’s 106-41 victory over Mobile on Monday night. Brown…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Judah Brown had 24 points in South Alabama’s 106-41 victory over Mobile on Monday night.

Brown shot 7 for 9 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (9-4). Barry Dunning Jr. added 18 points while finishing 9 of 15 from the floor while they also had nine rebounds. Dylan Fasoyiro shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Jarvis Moss led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 12 points. BJ Comer added eight points and six rebounds for Mobile. Adarius Oliver also had six points.

NEXT UP

South Alabama visits Georgia State in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

