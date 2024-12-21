Brown scores 22 in Kansas City’s 73-66 win against East Tennessee State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 22 points in Kansas City’s 73-66 win over East Tennessee State on…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 22 points in Kansas City’s 73-66 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Brown also contributed eight rebounds for the Roos (8-7). Jayson Petty scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Cameron Faas finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points.

Quimari Peterson finished with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Buccaneers (7-6). Jaden Seymour added 15 points and two steals for East Tennessee State. Roosevelt Wheeler also had nine points.

