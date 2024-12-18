Brown leads Nicholls State against No. 13 Gonzaga after 28-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Nicholls State Colonels (7-4, 2-0 Southland) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -33.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits No. 13 Gonzaga after Robert Brown III scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 110-66 win against the SUNO Knights.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Gonzaga scores 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-2 on the road. Nicholls State is third in the Southland scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 6.0.

Gonzaga averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Byron Ireland is averaging 13.2 points for the Colonels.

