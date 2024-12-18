Brown leads Fairleigh Dickinson against La Salle after 27-point outing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-8) at La Salle Explorers (6-5, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-8) at La Salle Explorers (6-5, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces La Salle after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 86-72 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Explorers have gone 4-0 in home games. La Salle has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-7 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

La Salle scores 76.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 80.9 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Explorers.

Brown is averaging 22.2 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.