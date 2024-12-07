Brown leads Fairfield against Villanova after 21-point game

Villanova Wildcats (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Villanova after Raiana…

Villanova Wildcats (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Villanova after Raiana Brown scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 94-47 win over the CUNY Staten Island Dolphins.

The Stags are 2-1 on their home court. Fairfield averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Villanova is ninth in the Big East giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Fairfield makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Villanova has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Stags.

Maddie Burke averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

