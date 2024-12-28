Brown-Hagger and Illinois host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Oregon after Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored 20 points in Illinois’ 69-57 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Fighting Illini are 8-0 on their home court. Illinois is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 9-3 to start the season. Oregon averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Illinois makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Oregon scores 16.9 more points per game (73.8) than Illinois allows to opponents (56.9).

The Fighting Illini and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Fighting Illini.

Sofia Bell averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.