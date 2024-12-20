Brown and the James Madison Dukes take on conference foe South Alabama

James Madison Dukes (6-5) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Myles Corey and…

James Madison Dukes (6-5) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-4)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Myles Corey and South Alabama host Xavier Brown and James Madison in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 at home. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 0-3 on the road. James Madison averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

South Alabama is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.