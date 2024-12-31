Brown and Rhode Island host Duquesne

Rhode Island Rams (11-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-8) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is…

Rhode Island Rams (11-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-8)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Duquesne after Javonte Brown scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 85-79 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Dukes are 3-4 in home games. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Rhode Island scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Duquesne makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Rhode Island averages 21.1 more points per game (85.7) than Duquesne gives up (64.6).

The Dukes and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Dukes.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.6 points, seven assists and 2.4 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

