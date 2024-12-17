Brown and Idaho State host Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (5-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (5-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Utah Valley after Jaedyn Brown scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 97-43 win against the Walla Walla Wolves.

The Bengals are 4-0 in home games. Idaho State is the best team in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Wolverines are 1-5 on the road. Utah Valley averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Idaho State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bengals.

Dominick Nelson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

