Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Minnesota

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Minnesota after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 77-72 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Golden Gophers are 6-2 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 0-8 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Minnesota scores 65.4 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 80.6 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 16.4 more points per game (80.2) than Minnesota allows to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Dylan Jones is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

