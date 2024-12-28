Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Maine

Maine Black Bears (4-7) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson…

Maine Black Bears (4-7) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Maine after Teneisia Brown scored 26 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-52 victory against the Saint Michael’s Purple Knights.

The Knights are 4-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 2-4 in road games. Maine has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 13.2 points for the Knights.

Caroline Bornemann is averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 22.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

