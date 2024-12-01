Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Fairfield

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Fairfield Stags (3-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -6.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Fairfield Stags (3-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Fairfield after Terrence Brown scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-76 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Stags have gone 1-1 at home. Fairfield allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Knights are 0-4 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Fairfield is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Brown is shooting 51.2% and averaging 23.1 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

