Broome leads No. 2 Auburn against No. 9 Duke after 21-point game

Auburn Tigers (7-0) at Duke Blue Devils (5-2) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (7-0) at Duke Blue Devils (5-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn faces No. 9 Duke after Johni Broome scored 21 points in Auburn’s 90-76 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 on their home court. Duke is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 18.4 assists per game led by Denver Jones averaging 3.3.

Duke averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 52.5% clip from the field this season, 17.2 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points.

Broome is shooting 59.4% and averaging 20.7 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.