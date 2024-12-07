Broome and No. 2 Auburn host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (4-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-1) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (4-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts Richmond after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn’s 84-78 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Auburn is fifth in the SEC scoring 85.6 points while shooting 51.5% from the field.

The Spiders are 0-2 in road games. Richmond is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

Auburn makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Richmond averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spiders.

