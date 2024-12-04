Broome and No. 2 Auburn host No. 9 Duke

Auburn Tigers (7-0) at Duke Blue Devils (5-2) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Auburn Tigers (7-0) at Duke Blue Devils (5-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn visits No. 9 Duke after Johni Broome scored 21 points in Auburn’s 90-76 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 on their home court. Duke is the ACC leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 8.4.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Auburn is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duke averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 28.1 more points per game (86.7) than Duke gives up (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points.

Broome is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 12.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

