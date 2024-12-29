Broome and No. 2 Auburn host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (2-10) at Auburn Tigers (11-1) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (2-10) at Auburn Tigers (11-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts Monmouth after Johni Broome scored 23 points in Auburn’s 87-69 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 88.4 points while shooting 51.4% from the field.

The Hawks are 1-7 in road games. Monmouth is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Auburn makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). Monmouth averages 67.9 points per game, 2.5 more than the 65.4 Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Tigers.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

