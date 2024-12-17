Broome and No. 2 Auburn host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-1) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -38.5; over/under…

Georgia State Panthers (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -38.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn faces Georgia State after Johni Broome scored 21 points in Auburn’s 91-53 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Auburn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Georgia State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Auburn averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State scores 8.6 more points per game (74.3) than Auburn allows to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 19.7 points per game with 12.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers.

Zarigue Nutter is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.