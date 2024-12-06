Brooks and UMass-Lowell host UMass

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (3-6) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on UMass…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (3-6)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on UMass after Max Brooks scored 29 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Minutemen are 2-2 on their home court. UMass has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The River Hawks are 0-4 on the road. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

UMass’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 9.3 more points per game (84.2) than UMass gives up (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is shooting 34.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Minutemen.

Quinton Mincey is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the River Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.