Brooks and UMass-Lowell host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Stonehill after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Stonehill after Max Brooks scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 92-83 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The River Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. UMass-Lowell has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 on the road. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC scoring 24.2 points per game in the paint led by Todd Brogna averaging 5.5.

UMass-Lowell averages 84.6 points, 14.3 more per game than the 70.3 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 70.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.7 UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.