Brooks and UMass-Lowell host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Stonehill after Max Brooks scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 92-83 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The River Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 84.6 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 in road games. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the River Hawks.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

