Broadnax and the Rice Owls visit conference foe Tulsa

Rice Owls (9-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Broadnax and Rice visit Dwon Odom and Tulsa on Wednesday.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-3 in home games. Tulsa scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Owls have gone 2-1 away from home. Rice has a 3-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Rice has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14 points.

Broadnax is averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

