Brittingham, UT Arlington Mavericks to host Atkins, Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (3-5) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes…

Florida International Panthers (3-5) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on UT Arlington for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Mavericks have gone 2-0 at home. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Bineta Diatta averaging 6.1.

UT Arlington’s average of 2.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 6.8 more points per game (74.8) than UT Arlington gives up to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mavericks.

Parris Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.