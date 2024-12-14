Brewer’s 20 lead Florida International over Stetson 81-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Brewer had 20 points in Florida International’s 81-72 victory against Stetson on Saturday night. Brewer…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Brewer had 20 points in Florida International’s 81-72 victory against Stetson on Saturday night.

Brewer had five rebounds for the Panthers (4-6). Asim Jones scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line. Vianney Salatchoum shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jordan Wood led the Hatters (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and three blocks. Josh Massey added 13 points and six rebounds for Stetson. Mehki had 13 points and two steals. The loss is the ninth straight for the Hatters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

