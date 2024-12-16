Brewer leads Florida International against East Carolina after 20-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-6) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International…

Florida International Panthers (4-6) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits East Carolina after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 81-72 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Pirates are 5-2 on their home court. East Carolina scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. Florida International is fifth in the CUSA with 14.2 assists per game led by Brewer averaging 2.8.

East Carolina scores 77.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.3 Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Brewer is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.