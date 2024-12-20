Breland, Charlotte 49ers to face Donovan, Davidson Wildcats on Saturday

Charlotte 49ers (5-5) at Davidson Wildcats (4-7) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Davidson for…

Charlotte 49ers (5-5) at Davidson Wildcats (4-7)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Davidson for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Davidson averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The 49ers are 2-2 on the road. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keanna Rembert averaging 2.2.

Davidson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 58.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 62.0 Davidson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candice Lienafa is shooting 59.5% and averaging 10.1 points for the Wildcats.

Hayleigh Breland averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.