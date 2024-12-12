Bradley’s 20 points help VMI down Regent 100-61

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 20 points to help VMI defeat Regent 100-61 on Thursday night. Bradley…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 20 points to help VMI defeat Regent 100-61 on Thursday night.

Bradley shot 9 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Keydets (6-6). Linus Holmstrom scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Royals were led by Christian Brown, who recorded 30 points. Vladimir Vibert added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

