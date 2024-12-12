Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bradley visits Illinois following…

Bradley visits Illinois following Bryant’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

December 12, 2024, 3:43 AM

Bradley Braves (5-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Bradley after Genesis Bryant scored 22 points in Illinois’ 83-74 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 in home games. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bostic averaging 8.2.

The Braves are 2-1 in road games. Bradley scores 63.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Illinois scores 75.7 points, 22.0 more per game than the 53.7 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 63.1 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.2 Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Fighting Illini.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up