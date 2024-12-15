Bradley to visit Northwestern Sunday

Bradley Braves (5-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits…

Bradley Braves (5-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Northwestern for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Wildcats are 3-3 on their home court. Northwestern averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Braves have gone 2-2 away from home. Bradley is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Northwestern makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Bradley averages 61.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 68.0 Northwestern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Soleil Barnes is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.