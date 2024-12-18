Bradley takes on Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) vs. Bradley Braves (5-4) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Bradley play at…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) vs. Bradley Braves (5-4)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Bradley play at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Braves have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Bradley is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-7 in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 5.2.

Bradley is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.7% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Nicholson is averaging 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.