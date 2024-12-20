Bradley leads VMI against Richmond after 20-point game

VMI Keydets (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-7) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Richmond after Rickey…

VMI Keydets (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-7)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Richmond after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 20 points in VMI’s 100-61 victory against the Regent Royals.

The Spiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Richmond is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Keydets have gone 1-4 away from home. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Augustinas Kiudulas averaging 2.2.

Richmond is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Spiders.

TJ Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

