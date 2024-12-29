Bradley leads San Diego against Pacific after 20-point showing

Pacific Tigers (5-10, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (3-10) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Pacific Tigers (5-10, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (3-10)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Pacific after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 20 points in San Diego’s 68-55 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Toreros are 3-6 in home games. San Diego is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Trouet is averaging nine points and 8.8 rebounds for the Toreros.

Elias Ralph is averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

