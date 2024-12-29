Bradley hosts Valparaiso after Schwieger’s 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Bradley after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 107-57 win against the Calumet Crimson Wave.

The Braves have gone 6-0 in home games. Bradley scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Beacons are 0-1 in MVC play. Valparaiso ranks fifth in the MVC allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Bradley averages 82.0 points, 10.3 more per game than the 71.7 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Braves.

Schwieger is scoring 13.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

