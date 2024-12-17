Bradley hosts San Francisco following Thomas’ 35-point game

San Francisco Dons (9-2) at Bradley Braves (8-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco…

San Francisco Dons (9-2) at Bradley Braves (8-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Bradley after Malik Thomas scored 35 points in San Francisco’s 76-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Braves have gone 4-0 in home games. Bradley is eighth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 4.9.

The Dons play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 3.9.

Bradley averages 82.6 points, 20.6 more per game than the 62.0 San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Braves.

Thomas is averaging 18.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Dons.

