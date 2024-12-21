Bradley earns 92-59 victory against Canisius

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 16 points as Bradley beat Canisius 92-59 on Saturday. Hannah added five rebounds…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 16 points as Bradley beat Canisius 92-59 on Saturday.

Hannah added five rebounds for the Braves (10-2). Connor Dillon scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Corey Thomas shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Duke Deen also had 12 points.

The Golden Griffins (0-13) were led by Paul McMillan IV, who posted 26 points. Jasman Sangha added 14 points for Canisius. Anthony Benard had eight points. The loss was the Golden Griffins’ 13th in a row.

NEXT UP

Bradley plays Sunday against Valparaiso at home, and Canisius visits Sacred Heart on Sunday.

