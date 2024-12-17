Bradley Douglas scores career-high 31 as Georgia Southern tops Gardner-Webb 86-81

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas scored a career-high 31 to lead Georgia Southern over Gardner-Webb 86-81 on Tuesday night.…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas scored a career-high 31 to lead Georgia Southern over Gardner-Webb 86-81 on Tuesday night.

Douglas had eight rebounds for the Eagles (7-5). Nakavieon White added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Eugene Brown III scored 10.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-8) were led in scoring by Darryl Simmons II, who finished with 18 points. Pharell Boyogueno totaled 17 points and eight rebounds, while Anthony Selden scored 16.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

