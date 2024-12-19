Bradley Braves and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats meet in DeLand, Florida

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) vs. Bradley Braves (5-4) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Bradley square off…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) vs. Bradley Braves (5-4)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Bradley square off at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Braves are 5-4 in non-conference play. Bradley is eighth in the MVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Soleil Barnes averaging 3.4.

The Wildcats have a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bradley’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Braves.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

