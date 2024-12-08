Boyd scores 17 points and No. 24 San Diego State beats crosstown rival San Diego 74-57

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 17 points, including five in four seconds early in the second half, and…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 17 points, including five in four seconds early in the second half, and No. 24 San Diego State beat San Diego 74-57 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the crosstown rivals in five years.

Miles Byrd and Jared Coleman-Jones added 13 apiece and Pharaoh Compton had 12 for the Aztecs (6-2), who won their third straight game.

Bendji Pierre scored 17 for USD, including five 3-pointers.

Boyd made a layup for a 41-37 lead 4:25 into the second half and was fouled. He missed the free throw and Wayne McKinney III rebounded and passed to Taj DeGourville, who fed Boyd for a 3-pointer.

Takeaways

San Diego: The Toreros held their own into the second half. Although they fell behind by double digits late in the first half, they took a 35-33 lead on Deven Dahlke’s free throws 1:20 into the second half. The Aztecs then pulled away behind Boyd and Byrd.

San Diego State: The Aztecs, who entered The Associated Press poll on Monday for the first time this season, were playing at home for the first time in nearly three weeks. They improved to 33-19 in the series between the local rivals, whose campuses are about eight miles apart, and to 22-9 in games played on Montezuma Mesa.

Key moment

With 13 1/2 minutes left, Compton had a steal and passed to DeGourville, who made an alley-oop pass to Compton for a slam dunk that gave SDSU a 48-42 lead and brought the crowd to its feet.

Key stat

While Pierre made 5 of 11 3-pointers, the rest of the Toreros combined to make just 1 of 21 from behind the arc.

Up next

USD hosts Long Beach State on Tuesday night while SDSU hosts Cal Baptist on Wednesday night.

