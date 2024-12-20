Bowling Green visits Duquesne following McConell’s 35-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at Duquesne Dukes (8-2) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at Duquesne Dukes (8-2)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Bowling Green after Megan McConnell scored 35 points in Duquesne’s 90-66 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Dukes are 7-0 in home games. Duquesne is 75th in college basketball averaging 10.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.2% from downtown. McConell leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Falcons have gone 0-4 away from home. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Duquesne averages 80.8 points, 13.6 more per game than the 67.2 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 69.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 67.7 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes.

Paige Kohler is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

