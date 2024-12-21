Bowling Green hosts St. Thomas following Campbell’s 27-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies…

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts St. Thomas after Javontae Campbell scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 85-77 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 in home games. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Campbell averaging 2.6.

The Tommies are 2-3 on the road. St. Thomas is seventh in the Summit League with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 4.2.

Bowling Green averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Falcons.

Blue is averaging 11.4 points for the Tommies.

