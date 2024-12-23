Bowling Green earns 87-62 win over Aquinas

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Johnson scored 20 points as Bowling Green beat Aquinas (Michigan) 87-62 on Monday. Johnson…

Johnson went 8 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (5-7). Derrick Butler scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Jamai Felt had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Jadakiss Lewis led the Saints in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Caden Pokorzynski added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Bowling Green led 43-25 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points. Butler scored a team-high 13 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

