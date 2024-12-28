Bowes and Longwood host UNC Wilmington

Longwood Lancers (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-6) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces UNC…

Longwood Lancers (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-6)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces UNC Wilmington after Olivia Bowes scored 20 points in Longwood’s 105-38 win over the Webber Warriors.

The Seahawks are 3-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is the best team in the CAA with 15.1 fast break points.

The Lancers have gone 3-3 away from home. Longwood is third in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 4.9.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.3% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood scores 8.5 more points per game (72.8) than UNC Wilmington allows to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Seahawks.

Kiki McIntyre is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 steals for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 15.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.