Boston University Terriers welcome the Albany Great Danes on Tuesday

Albany Great Danes (7-1) at Boston University Terriers (5-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Albany in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Terriers are 4-1 on their home court. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Allison Schwertner averaging 3.9.

The Great Danes are 3-1 in road games. Albany averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Boston University averages 59.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 55.9 Albany allows. Albany averages 8.4 more points per game (68.5) than Boston University gives up (60.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Kayla Cooper is averaging 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Great Danes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

