Boston University Terriers travel to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-8) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-8)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University travels to UMass Lowell for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The River Hawks are 1-2 in home games. UMass Lowell ranks eighth in the America East with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 1.9.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Boston University is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

UMass Lowell’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the River Hawks.

Alex Giannaros is averaging 14.8 points for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.