Boston University plays Albany (NY) after Alexander’s 22-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at Boston University Terriers (3-5)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Albany (NY) after Kyrone Alexander scored 22 points in Boston University’s 73-65 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers are 1-3 in home games. Boston University gives up 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Great Danes are 1-2 on the road. Albany (NY) scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Boston University is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Terriers.

Byron Joshua is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Great Danes.

