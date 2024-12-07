Boston College visits Johnson and Virginia

Boston College Eagles (6-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Boston College…

Boston College Eagles (6-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Boston College after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 66-57 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-1 at home. Virginia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 8.0.

Virginia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Waggoner is averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.