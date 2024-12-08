Boston College visits Johnson and Virginia

Boston College Eagles (6-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Boston College…

Boston College Eagles (6-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Boston College after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 66-57 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 in home games. Virginia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Boston College averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Virginia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College scores 12.3 more points per game (74.5) than Virginia allows to opponents (62.2).

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Dontavia Waggoner is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

